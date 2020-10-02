Willie David Martinez
Shreveport - Willie David Martinez, 74, was born on September 26, 1946, in Converse, Louisiana, and passed away peacefully at home in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by all the loves of his life. Services to celebrate his life will begin with a visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. A private family burial service will follow the funeral. Officiating the service will be Father Karl Daigle.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judy Durr Martinez; his children, Lisa Martinez Stewart and husband, Webb and David Dewayne Martinez and wife, Gina; brother, Otis Lee Martinez and wife, Kathleen; sister, Marilyn Martinez Murphy and husband, Barry; grandchildren, Stephen Craig Beilby, Julianna Nicole Stewart, Reagan Danielle Stewart, and Katherine Claire Martinez; aunt, Linnie Mae Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enic Louis and Bertie Mae Martinez; maternal grandparents, Jeffery and Josephine Procell; paternal grandparents, Willie Martinez and Edna Lucille Knight and his best friends of many years, Stena Tuminello and Andrew Franks.
He was a graduate of Fair Park High School, and after, worked at his family-owned steel and metal products company. He met his wife, Judy Durr Martinez, whom he has known for 60 years. They were high school sweethearts, and their marriage and relationship were an example to all. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and the best Papa in the world to "his hearts," as he lovingly called his grandchildren. He was so proud of them and was present at every possible event of theirs. He loved all Westerns, Hallmark movies, and was a self-proclaimed BBQ connoisseur. He loved cooking his "a la Willie potatoes" for his grandchildren when they woke up after a sleepover at Nana and Papa's house. He loved his oldies music, especially Elvis. He always prided himself on his perfectly styled hair and appearance. He enjoyed golfing for many years with his Pioneer Senior Golf Group and having coffee and doughnuts with his friends. Above all, he loved the Lord, and during the entirety of his illness, his faith never wavered. He was loved by everyone who knew him.
Honoring the family as pallbearers are Stephen Craig Beilby, Joseph Childress, William Durr, Casey McGill, Dr. Robert Webster Stewart, and Timothy Wilhite. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Barry Murphy, Hugh Scott Coyle, Thomas Butcher, Glen Dickson, Ron Hill, Harold Moss, Jerry Hemphill, Gene Park and Kenny Cannon.
The family would like to thank Dr. Melanie Frederick, Dr. Tyler Lash, Dr. Christopher Wilson, and Dr. Paul Guidry, as well as their staff. The family would also like to thank the nurses from the 3rd Floor North of Willis-Knighton Bossier and Life Path Hospice for their incredible care and compassion during these past two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 and Loyola College Prep, 921 Jordan St, Shreveport, LA 71101.