Willie Dennis Burton Jr. Obituary
Willie Dennis Burton, Jr.

Noted historian, educator and author, Willie D. Burton, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2010 in Shreveport, LA. Mr. Burton was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, graduating from the historic Booker T. Washington High School in 1962. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Southern University and a Master of Arts Degree from North Carolina Central University.

Mr. Burton served as a history professor and Chairman of the Social Sciences Department at Southern University-Shreveport; where he is most remembered for spending 44 years helping shape the institution into what it is today. He served for two decades as a member of the Caddo Parish School Board, representing District 3 from January 1991 until 2011.

Mr. Burton authored a number of books and articles relating to the Black History culture of Shreveport; most notably "On the Black Side of Shreveport". He was member of many historical organizations, foundations and committees.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2010 at Booker T. Washington High School gymnasium. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family Hour will be Friday, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

Mr. Burton was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Williams, father, Willie Dennis Burton, I. His legacy is remembered by his wife, Sylvia Burton; son, Willie Dennis, III; daughter, Sandra Denise Burton; grandsons, Nicholaus J. Smith, Maison Burton; granddaughter, Bailey Burton.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
