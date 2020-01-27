|
|
Willie Dennis Burton, Jr.
Noted historian, educator and author, Willie D. Burton, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2010 in Shreveport, LA. Mr. Burton was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, graduating from the historic Booker T. Washington High School in 1962. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Southern University and a Master of Arts Degree from North Carolina Central University.
Mr. Burton served as a history professor and Chairman of the Social Sciences Department at Southern University-Shreveport; where he is most remembered for spending 44 years helping shape the institution into what it is today. He served for two decades as a member of the Caddo Parish School Board, representing District 3 from January 1991 until 2011.
Mr. Burton authored a number of books and articles relating to the Black History culture of Shreveport; most notably "On the Black Side of Shreveport". He was member of many historical organizations, foundations and committees.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2010 at Booker T. Washington High School gymnasium. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family Hour will be Friday, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
Mr. Burton was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Williams, father, Willie Dennis Burton, I. His legacy is remembered by his wife, Sylvia Burton; son, Willie Dennis, III; daughter, Sandra Denise Burton; grandsons, Nicholaus J. Smith, Maison Burton; granddaughter, Bailey Burton.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020