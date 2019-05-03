Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paradise B.C.
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise B.C.
Willie Earl Bryant Obituary
Mr. Willie Earl Bryant

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Willie Earl Bryant, 56, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Paradise B.C., Pastor Robert C. Hudson, officiating. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Paradise B.C.

Mr. Bryant entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2019.

He is survived by his wife; Andrea Bryant, son; Hunter Bryant, daughter; Hailey Bryant, sisters; Mary Ashton, Loddis Bryant, and Gloria Moore, brother; Henry Bryant, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Scott Boniol, nurses and the Staff of Christus Shumpert Highland Cancer Center.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 3, 2019
