Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Willie Edward "Dub" Hendrix

Willie Edward "Dub" Hendrix Obituary
Willie Edward "Dub" Hendrix

Haughton - Services to honor the life of Mr. Willie Edward "Dub" Hendrix will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Dub was born on August 27, 1935, in Rayville, LA and passed away on October 31, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. You may read Dub's biography in its entirety by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
