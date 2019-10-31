|
|
Willie Edward "Dub" Hendrix
Haughton - Services to honor the life of Mr. Willie Edward "Dub" Hendrix will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Dub was born on August 27, 1935, in Rayville, LA and passed away on October 31, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. You may read Dub's biography in its entirety by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019