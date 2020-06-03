Willie H. Taylor Iii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie H. Taylor, III

Lufkin - Willie H. Taylor, III, 51, of Lufkin, was born June 23, 1968 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in a local hospital.

Willie lived a varying life. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. His favorite things to do were singing and bowling, and he was very, very good at both.

Willie is survived by his mother, Muriel Taylor; sisters, Vanessa Green and Rosalyn Taylor; children, Jalessa Taylor and Aunyah Taylor; and a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Harold Taylor, Jr.

Willie will be interred in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home; Lufkin, Texas




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gipson Funeral Home
1515 South Chestnut
Lufkin, TX 75901
9366344411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved