Willie H. Taylor, III



Lufkin - Willie H. Taylor, III, 51, of Lufkin, was born June 23, 1968 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in a local hospital.



Willie lived a varying life. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. His favorite things to do were singing and bowling, and he was very, very good at both.



Willie is survived by his mother, Muriel Taylor; sisters, Vanessa Green and Rosalyn Taylor; children, Jalessa Taylor and Aunyah Taylor; and a host of other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Harold Taylor, Jr.



Willie will be interred in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.



Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home; Lufkin, Texas









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store