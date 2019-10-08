|
Willie Joe Greene
Shreveport, LA - Please join us in the celebration of the wonderful life of Willie Joe "Bill" Greene, 82, a lifelong resident of the Shreveport community. He stepped into the next adventure on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He passed peacefully and is with his family in his eternal home with his Lord and Savior.
Born on March 7, 1937 to Curtis and Virgie (Moore) Greene in Shiloh, LA, he was a member of the Fair Park High School Class of 1956. Sixty years ago he married Colette Colvin and together they raised four children. They are members of Providence Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jodi Hotaling Ard; brother, Herbert Greene and wife Jan; brother, Donald Greene; and sister, Marla Churchman.
He will be missed by his wife, Colette; daughter, Lisa and husband Joe Simpson of Fayetteville, TX; daughter, Donnette and husband Mike Mee of Birmingham, AL; son, Curtis and wife Rosa Lee Greene of Bivins, TX; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Hermes, April Daaboul, Katherine Mee, William Mee, Adam Hotaling, Lance Ard, Jay Greene, Curt Greene, and Macee Greene; five great- grandchildren, Isabelle, Emma, Grace, Eve, and Ryder; sister-in-law, Sue Greene; brother-in-law, James Churchman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and golfing buddies.
Willie Joe retired as a Captain after 30 years of service with the Shreveport Police Department. He was President of the local FOP Chapter and active in the Louisiana Police Officers Association and Municipal Police Officers Association. He was a member of the board of directors of the Shreveport Police Credit Union, Shreveport Pension Plan, Louisiana Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System, and was the current Chairman of the Board of Caddo Parish Fire District Four. He devoted his talents and energies to the service of his community.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, first please hug a policeman, make any monetary donation to a , or contribute your time and energy to a service organization in his memory.
Mother would also like to ask that everyone dress in golfing attire.
