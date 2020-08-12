Mrs. Willie Mae Bolding-Dawkins, M.EDShreveport - Willie Mae Bolding-Dawkins was born March 11, 1937 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. Her formative years were spent in Shreveport between the Market Street and the Stoner Hill neighborhoods during which time she accepted Jesus Christ at the fabled Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Bachelor's Hill and was a part of Booker T. Washington High School's graduating class of 1957. After graduation she attended Grambling State University, obtaining degrees in both English and Library Science. Her early teaching assignments took her to G. W. Griffin High School in Lake Providence, Louisiana where she taught English, Union High School in Shreveport where she taught English IV to the graduating class of 1964, Booker T Washington High School where she served as librarian and on to Woodlawn High School where she served as Reference and Media Librarian and media specialist. In total, Mrs. Bolding-Dawkins spent the better part of four decades as an educator; teaching and touching lives within the Caddo Parish school system and Wiley College. Her lifelong commitment to excellence and self-improvement can be seen in her pursuit of her Master's degree each weekend from Prairie View University during a time when African-American teacher's were not allowed to pursue advanced degrees within the Louisiana college and university system, her further studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder, her being recognized as a new voice in American poetry in 1974, her attainment of barber and cosmetology licenses, being named 1991 educator of the year, her commitment at the age of 80 with CrossFit and finally her plans to begin her PhD studies this month. Mrs. Bolding-Dawkins accepted Christ as a child and found happiness and joy serving in her community as well as church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.She is proceeded into transition by her mother Margaret Stokes Moody, father Jack Johnson, ex husband, John Bolding and James Dawkins. She is survived by her only child and dearest friend, Mark Bolding, great aunt and mentor Claudia Francis, granddaughter Jagger Bolding, sisters Betty Jean Woodson and Betty Lee Moody, brother DeArtrous Moody, god-daughter Chorchia Dias-Warren and and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Viewing will be held Friday, August 14th from 11:00am-4:00pm with the service, Saturday, August 15th at New Bethel Baptist Church, 3300 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109.