Willis "Snookie" Dale, III
Memorial services for Willis E. "Snookie" Dale, III., 80, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport, with Bro. Chad Hardbarger officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time at the church, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Services are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.
Willis "Snookie" was born August 11, 1939 in Provencal, LA, he passed away Friday February 21, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. He was the son of Willis and Bessie Beard Dale, Jr. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronnie Dale and sister Nita Dale.
Willis retired for the US Army as a Chief Master Sergeant after serving for 30 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. Then Willis retired from the US Postal Service after working 17 years. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Gideon's.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life for 30 years, Rosemary Dale; children, Brian Dehler and wife Jamie, Cleat Ross and wife Tricia; grandchildren, Jamerson Dehler and his wife Angelica, Bella Dehler, Cal Ross and Krystian Parker, Alec Ross and Mary Piper, Amber Holland, Beaux Holland, Ryley Ross, James Ross, Ariel Adams and Larry Chandler; great grandchildren, Weston Dehler, Rowan Ross, Elijah Chandler and Brandon Chandler; brother Otis Dale and wife Ruthie; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Willis touched the lives of so many. He had a servants heart and a caring soul. Family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Willis Knighton North's ER and SICU for their compassion and expertise. "Snookie" will be truly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020