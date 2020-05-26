|
Mrs. Wilma Jean Hiddleston McCullough
St. Petersburg - McCullough, Wilma Jean (Mash) Hiddleston, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord on Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020.
Jean was born on December 26, 1926 in Cushing, OK, the second of 5 children. After High School, she attended and graduated from Draughon Business School in Tulsa. One special night, she went to a USO dance and met Robert M. Hiddleston, a flight mechanic student from Spartan School of Aeronautics. They married in 1947 and had one child, Denise, a few years later. Bob was a career NCO in the USAF and they were stationed at Biggs AFB in El Paso, TX, Eglin AFB in FL, and Bunker Hill AFB in IN. After retiring in 1965, they moved to Shreveport, LA. Jean worked as a school secretary at Midway Middle School and later helped in the building program at their home church, Broadmoor UMC. After almost 40 years of a loving marriage, Bob died in 1986.
A few years later, she met and married Hugh W. McCullough. They were married for almost 20 years. After his death, Jean moved to St. Petersburg, FL to live with her daughter and family. She was an active member of Palm Lake Christian Church and in the daily lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Denise (Max) Baez; grandchildren Robert Baez and fiancee Kelley Castillo, Michael (Laura) Baez, Vanessa (Jason) Dudley and Roman Baez, as well as great grandchildren Alexa Dudley, Madisyn Baez, Evan Baez, Lily Dudley, Annabella Dudley and Miles Baez. She also leaves two sisters and a brother to remember: Tessie (Robert, deceased) Usher, Sue (Roger) Kelley, and Rev. Bob (Kathy) Mash. Their eldest brother, Wendell Mash, is deceased. There are also several nieces and nephews.
Jean will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her gentle and kind ways, always with a beautiful smile for everyone.
Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation, in lieu of flowers, to the .
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020