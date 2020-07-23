Wilma O. Schepp



Shreveport - Funeral services for Wilma O'Donnell Schepp, 93, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will follow with military honors at Forest Park Cemetery East, 3700 St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Officiating the service will be Reverend Bill Kincaid, assisted by Reverend Brian Opbroek.



Wilma was born on August 17, 1926 to Clarence Linden O'Donnell and Jessie Patterson O'Donnell in Hosston, Louisina and passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Wilma grew up in Hosston and graduated from Hosston High School in 1943. She moved to Shreveport that year to follow her dream of becoming a nurse. She started her first year of college at Shreveport Charity Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as a registered nurse in 1947. Wilma served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1952. In 1953 she returned to Shreveport and continued her love of nursing at LSU Medical Center and retired in 1981. Wilma met and married her husband John Edward Schepp in 1953.



Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Johnny; her parents; brother, Guy C. O'Donnell; sisters, Ida Grace Green, Marjorie Ellen Kidwell, Lessie Mae Dinkins and daughter-in-law Susan McCormick Schepp. She is survived by her son, Rodney (Renee); daughter, Sandra (Robert); grandchildren, Michael Schepp (Lauren); Amy Schepp; Leslie Schepp and Robby Arnold; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Schepp and a host of nieces and nephews.



Honoring Wilma as pallbearers will be family and friends.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Baptist Tabernacle Building Fund, 8501 E. Kingston Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana, 71118.



The family would like to express special thanks to the staff and caregivers at The Chateaus at Montclair Park and the staff at Intensive Specialty Hospital.









