|
|
Winburn Hall Curlin, Jr.
Shreveport - July 25, 1941 - June 10, 2019 Winburn Hall Curlin, Jr., long-time resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, born July 25, 1941 in Brownsville, Tennessee, departed this life June 10, 2019, at the Spring Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - noon, Saturday, June 15 at Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tennessee, followed immediately by a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund (c/o Ilene Bancroft, 955 Hubert Bancroft Road, Brownsville, Tennessee 38012) or to the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana (CADA) (2000 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104).
Winburn was a graduate of Brownsville High School. While he was in high school, he created lovely floral arrangements for a local florist. He attended Union University before transferring to the Memphis College of Art.
His profession in interior design took him from Memphis to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he became one of Shreveport's premier interior designers. His career began in Shreveport with Friend, Piper and Associates (later Friend, Piper and Mulkey) in the early 1970s. His long and successful career ended with many years as a senior designer with Yarbrough Interiors. Winburn had an eye for all things design--color, fabrics, art, flowers, and furnishings. He created gorgeous interiors with fine antiques, custom pieces, and exquisite furnishings, producing looks that were elegant yet comfortable. He had impeccable taste and a memory for details. He could visit a room once and months or years later recall every detail and offer specific recommendations regarding improvements. Winburn truly made the world a more beautiful place.
In addition to beautiful interiors, Winburn loved English things and the Royal family, "Antiques Roadshow," "Downton Abbey," entertaining in his home and garden, the National Dog Show, his cat Consuela, and Diet Coke. He also loved Shreveport. He was active in the English-Speaking Union and he attended St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral. Winburn traveled extensively, both for work buying antiques in Europe and for fun, visiting locations across the United States and further afield to places such as Russia and countries along the Rhine. He spent several vacations in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico with friends.
Winburn was preceded in death by his parents, Winburn Hall Curlin, Sr. and Thelma Naomi Ford Curlin, and his only sibling, Thelma, who died in infancy, all of Brownsville, Tennessee. He is survived by many members of an extended family to whom he was close, and many phenomenal friends in Shreveport whose company he enjoyed for decades and who looked after him as if he was family when he needed help and support.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 13, 2019