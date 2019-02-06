|
|
Winifred B. Eaton
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Winifred Helen Bearden Eaton, 92, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Pastor Carl Rhoads will be officiating.
Winifred was born October 16, 1926 in Atlanta, GA and went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019.
Winifred was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Lula Bearden; husband, Charles Eaton; and son, Russell Eaton. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Alan Eaton; daughters, Cheryl Duncan (Robert) and Tamara Elliott (Gary); grandchildren, Jennifer Eaton Kortick (Alan), Melissa Grenvicz, Jessica Eaton, Ian Duncan, and Noah Duncan; great-granddaughter, Kylie Grenvicz; and other friends and family.
Honoring Winifred as pallbearers will be Robert Duncan, Ian Duncan, Noah Duncan, Alan Eaton, Alan Kortick, and Gary Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Shreveport.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of The Glen and Christus Hospice as well as to Pastor Carl Rhoads.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 6, 2019