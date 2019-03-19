Winnie Dell Choate Carey



Shreveport, LA - God called our mother, an angel in our lives for the last 67 years, home on March 14, 2019. She was a wonderful daughter and sister, a loving partner to our father, and a devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her God, her family, and her friends. She believed that we have no power greater than prayer. She was always our Prayer Warrior. She taught her children to be kind, caring and to love God. Her greatest source of pride was her family; she made every family gathering special, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, birthdays. There is nothing more important in life than to love and to be loved and she was rich in love. She is now our angel in heaven, free of pain and suffering, reunited with her adoring Floyd. She will always be a source of our strength and our belief in God's unending grace.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Louella Choate; husband Floyd Harve Carey, Jr.; brother, Clyde Choate and wife Juanita and their daughter Carol; and granddaughter, Leigh Michael Carey. Surviving are her loving sister, Claudie Belle Choate; son, Floyd Michael Carey and wife Pam; daughters, Lynne Givens and husband Tim, Denise Earnest and husband Ron, Diane Sexton and husband Mark; her precious grandchildren, Lindsey Carey, Carey Givens and wife Lilah, Chris Carey and wife Beth, Ryan Sexton, Katie Sexton, and Kelly Sexton; two great-grandchildren, Emmalyn and Wyatt Carey; and many loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.



We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Manor South and our sweet caregiver, Kathy Morris.



Love gifts may be sent to Games Uniting Mind and Body (GUMBO) of Louisiana, 2840 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360, or the .



A private graveside service was held at Forest Park West. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary