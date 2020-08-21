1/1
Winston Cunningham
1957 - 2020
Winston Cunningham

Shreveport, Louisiana - Winston "Win" Thomas Cunningham, 62, was born on November 7, 1957 in Camden, New Jersey to James Earl Cunningham and Katherine Ann Armstrong and passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Win was an avid Aggie having attended Texas A&M University, '80 where he played in the band. Win spent the majority of his working life as an outside salesman in the lumber industry. He was known for his passion for BBQ, earning the title of "BBQ Extremist". He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting. Win was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church as well as Kairos and Emmaus ministries.

Win is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his mother, Ann and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Caraway and Laura Carroll and husbands, Joe and Davey, respectively; father, Jim Cunningham; brother, Drew Cunningham and wife, Sharon; sister, Katie Kruszka and husband, Rich; nieces, Michelle Davidson and husband, Slater, Kristen Cunningham and Katherine Shotwell; nephew, Thomas Shotwell; mother-in-law, Jean Garcia and a "load" of cousins.

The family would like to express special thanks to the Willis-Knighton community for their outstanding care of Winston and Cheryl through the years.

Memorials may be made to any medical association or animal rescue charity of the donor's choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
