|
|
Winston Downing Phelps
Shreveport, LA - Memorial services celebrating the life of Winston Downing Phelps will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. Reverend Charles Freeman will officiate.
Winston was born on May 9, 1931 in Call, Texas and was the second of six children born to John Marshall and Minnie Nunley Phelps. He was granted his longtime wish to join his wife Darnell in Heaven on Monday, September 16, 2019 after succumbing to the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Winn, as he was affectionately known, was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Darnell Anthony Phelps; his parents; brothers, Robert Phelps and Harlan Phelps; sister, Maidland Phelps Odom; and son-in-law, Louis C. (Gus) Hall III.
Winn served his country in the Air Force and came home to marry the love of his life, Darnell in 1958. The family relocated to California where he worked for many years in the construction industry and raised their family. Winn owned and operated his own businesses and acquired properties throughout the years. He obtained his real estate license and worked in that business until returning to Louisiana in the early 1970s. After earning his Broker's license and opening his own real estate office in Mansfield, Winston continued in real estate and property ownership in Logansport, Mansfield, and then Shreveport until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. He was a member of Summer Grove Baptist Church and he and Darnell were active Gideons for many years. Winston was a man of God and never missed an opportunity to tell others about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Winston is survived by his daughters, Shirley Phelps Claire and Jean Phelps Hall; son, Scott R. Phelps and wife Karen; granddaughters, Wendy McLay and husband Eddy, Jennifer Paulson, and Heather Fulco; grandsons, Chad Terra, Bryan Terra and wife Tiffany, Matthew Hall and wife Sissy, Zach Phelps, Ian Phelps and wife Stephanie, and Duncan Phelps; brothers, Luke Phelps and Dalton Phelps and wife Linda; sister-in-law, Virginia Phelps; and eight great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be his beloved grandsons.
The family expresses great appreciation to Dad's longtime dedicated caregivers Gloria Brown, Sharon Bowens, Irene Thomas, Shelletta Brown, Romona Walker, Amanda Byram, and Norvisha Curtis.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 19, 2019