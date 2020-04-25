Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodrow Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodrow Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woodrow Fox Obituary
Woodrow Fox

Shreveport - Private Family graveside service for Woodrow Fox, 101, will be held on April 28, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend David Worthington.

Woodrow was born November 11, 1918 in York, Alabama to J.E. and Sadie Fox. He was born on Veterans Day when World War I ended. Woodrow went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and was active in both Ingleside and Western Hills Baptist Churches. He taught Sunday school for 62 years, and was a deacon as well as a booming bass singer in the choir. He was a Veteran of WWII. He was also a great athlete and was an avid golfer, setting many records at Huntington Park Golf Course.

Woodrow is survived by his four children; son, David Fox (Carolyn), daughters; Carole Fox Hartfield (Ed), Loraine Fox McKenzie (Steve), and Mary Beth Cundiff; Grandchildren; Shannon Fox McCollum, Ryan Hartfield, Ross Hartfield, Brandi McKenzie Newsom, Stephanie McKenzie and Jude Cundiff; As well as six Great-Grandchildren; Jackson Woodrow, Olivia, Graham, Samantha, Austin and Ainslee, and Bradley.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Willis Knighton Pierremont and a special thanks to nurses Marty and Melanie for their care of our Dad.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodrow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -