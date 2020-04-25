|
|
Woodrow Fox
Shreveport - Private Family graveside service for Woodrow Fox, 101, will be held on April 28, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend David Worthington.
Woodrow was born November 11, 1918 in York, Alabama to J.E. and Sadie Fox. He was born on Veterans Day when World War I ended. Woodrow went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and was active in both Ingleside and Western Hills Baptist Churches. He taught Sunday school for 62 years, and was a deacon as well as a booming bass singer in the choir. He was a Veteran of WWII. He was also a great athlete and was an avid golfer, setting many records at Huntington Park Golf Course.
Woodrow is survived by his four children; son, David Fox (Carolyn), daughters; Carole Fox Hartfield (Ed), Loraine Fox McKenzie (Steve), and Mary Beth Cundiff; Grandchildren; Shannon Fox McCollum, Ryan Hartfield, Ross Hartfield, Brandi McKenzie Newsom, Stephanie McKenzie and Jude Cundiff; As well as six Great-Grandchildren; Jackson Woodrow, Olivia, Graham, Samantha, Austin and Ainslee, and Bradley.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Willis Knighton Pierremont and a special thanks to nurses Marty and Melanie for their care of our Dad.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020