Worthey Jean Montgomery Reed
Shreveport - Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Worthey Jean Montgomery Reed will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Park. Reverend Dr. Debra Tyler Coleman and Reverend Larry Dean Anders, Presiding Elder will Officiate. Public viewing is scheduled Friday, April 17, 2020 from 1pm to 8pm at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reed was born on June 13, 1953 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. She passed away on April 15, 2020. Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her spouse, Gregory Jerome Reed, Sr. and parents, Leroy Montgomery and Savannah Capers. She is survived by one daughter, Tameron Reed; and two sons, Gregory Jerome Reed, Jr. and Trenton Jamar (Audrius) Reed, all of Shreveport, La.
The family would like to thank the extraordinary doctors, nurses, and staff at Christus Highland Hospital; and Dr. Charles Patton; and the staff at the Family Doctors for all your love and support during Mrs. Reed's illness.
Good Samaritan
(318) 221-7337
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020