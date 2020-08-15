Yolanda Ocon Rambin
Rambin, La - Mrs. Yolanda Ocon Rambin, 90, passed away on August 14, 2020. A Vigil and Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, a private, family-only funeral will be necessary. It will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rambin, Louisiana. Officiating will be Father Matthew Long. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Mrs. Rambin was born in Corinto, Nicaragua. She met and married her husband, John Kelton Rambin, while he was stationed at the US Naval Base in Corinto in 1946. They moved to Rambin, Louisiana where they raised 13 children, and where she resided until shortly before her death.
Survivors include her children John M. and Martha Rambin, James and Mary Rambin, Jodie and Don Ashworth, Yolanda R. Rambin, Curtis and Martha Rambin, Gina Baucum, Emily Rambin and Eric Neiser, Ana and Mike Niten, Caroline and Steve Slaton, Gail and Randy Sallis, and Allison and Jeff Jackson; 27 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, a sister, Fidelina Lainez, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Kelton Rambin; sons, David Lee and Paul Fitzgerald Rambin; an infant daughter, Mary LaNell Rambin and her son-in-law, Bobby Baucum.
She was very thankful for her community of friends, both living and dead.
Mrs. Rambin's grandsons will serve as her pallbearers, and her granddaughters will serve as Mass attendants.
Mrs. Rambin requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church Men's Manna.
The family would like to thank LA Home Care, Life Alert, CHRISTUS Hospice, especially Denise Killen and Debbie Purvis for their loving care, and the doctors at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.