Yolanda Ocon Rambin
Yolanda Ocon Rambin

Rambin, La - Mrs. Yolanda Ocon Rambin, 90, passed away on August 14, 2020. A Vigil and Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, a private, family-only funeral will be necessary. It will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rambin, Louisiana. Officiating will be Father Matthew Long. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Mrs. Rambin was born in Corinto, Nicaragua. She met and married her husband, John Kelton Rambin, while he was stationed at the US Naval Base in Corinto in 1946. They moved to Rambin, Louisiana where they raised 13 children, and where she resided until shortly before her death.

Survivors include her children John M. and Martha Rambin, James and Mary Rambin, Jodie and Don Ashworth, Yolanda R. Rambin, Curtis and Martha Rambin, Gina Baucum, Emily Rambin and Eric Neiser, Ana and Mike Niten, Caroline and Steve Slaton, Gail and Randy Sallis, and Allison and Jeff Jackson; 27 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, a sister, Fidelina Lainez, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Kelton Rambin; sons, David Lee and Paul Fitzgerald Rambin; an infant daughter, Mary LaNell Rambin and her son-in-law, Bobby Baucum.

She was very thankful for her community of friends, both living and dead.

Mrs. Rambin's grandsons will serve as her pallbearers, and her granddaughters will serve as Mass attendants.

Mrs. Rambin requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church Men's Manna.

The family would like to thank LA Home Care, Life Alert, CHRISTUS Hospice, especially Denise Killen and Debbie Purvis for their loving care, and the doctors at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
August 15, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
charles andrus
August 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Siiri Corby
