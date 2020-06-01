Yolanda Santiago-Rosado
Bossier City - A memorial service celebrating the life of Yolanda Santiago-Rosado will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Father Rigoberto Betancurt officiating.
Yolanda is survived by her husband, Pedro Santiago-Melendez; children: Marta Santiago and Catherine Santiago; grandchildren: Amanda Cecilia Hernandez and Larry Manuel Hernandez; siblings: Celeste Rosado, Fausto Rosado, and Roberto Rosado and her extended family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.