|
|
Yvonne Racine Austin
Keithville, LA - Yvonne Racine Austin, 74, was born February 25, 1945 in Alexandria, LA and entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. After a long, hard-fought battle, Yvonne succumbed to the unexpected and rapid progression of her disease, completely on her own terms and surrounded by family she so loved. Although she lived her life as an open book, she requested complete privacy regarding the personal experience of her final journey.
Yvonne graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1963, having acquired honors and awards too numerous to mention, then graduated with honors from LSU-S in 1976 with a degree in English Education and Library Science. She changed junior high school students' lives by teaching them to read and write. Always supportive of family ventures, she earned her real estate and broker's licenses; became a well-respected licensed general contractor, choosing to compete in the male-dominated field of commercial properties; and became the office manager of a medical clinic. Throughout her educational and occupational careers, she was always determined and excelled in all she attempted. In caring for her family, she was tirelessly creative and resourceful.
Although her accomplishments on paper are impressive, her greatest achievements are not the kind to be catalogued. Hers was a life well-lived, but truly capturing the essence of her spirit and life is impossible. Anyone who knew her would understand why we consider her a true gem, our family treasure. Embodying strong character with an equally pure heart, she was a humble genius, a voracious reader, an avid and empathetic listener, and always knew exactly the right thing to say and do, no matter the situation. Full of underestimated wit, she was often surprisingly hilarious. Exceptionally resilient, she was literally the strongest person any of us has ever known and was a fierce advocate for empowering others—particularly the underdog. Always practical and genuine rather than driven by appearances, she was a deeply caring servant of the Lord, fiercely loyal and protective of her family and friends, and an outstanding example of strength and grace through difficult times.
We are proud to have known and loved her and are immensely grateful and deeply honored to call ourselves her husband, children and grandchildren.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Beautiful inside and out, she is worthy of respect:
Who can find a virtuous woman? [KJV]
She is worth far more than rubies.
…
Her children arise and call her blessed;
her husband also, and he praises her:
"Many women do noble things,
but you surpass them all."
— Proverbs 31:10-29 [NIV]
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Juanita Racine, and her beloved grandson, Jared Wayne Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Harold (Buster) Austin; her children, Renée Austin Nance and husband David, Cheryl Austin Smith and husband Jeff, and Harold E. Austin, Jr. and wife Marisela; sister, Joyce Racine Loving and husband Jim; brother, Frank A. Racine, Jr. and wife Linda; grandchildren, Cherie Groninger and husband Luke, Rachel Ward and husband Wesley, Joshua Ponder and wife Olivia, Cierra Aguillard and husband Aven, and Jeremy Smith; great-grandchildren, Ava and Bella Ward, Hudson and Kennedy Groninger, and Sawyer and Paisley Ponder; and extended family and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. Memorial services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at University Church of Christ, 2045 E 70th St., Shreveport, LA, with Jerry Hodge officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019