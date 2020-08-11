Zachary Kent Caskey
Maryville - Zachary Kent Caskey, 24, was born on March 31, 1996 in Shreveport, LA and passed away in Maryville, TN on Sunday, August 2, 2020, as the result of a car accident.
Zachary graduated from Southwood High School in 2014 and had lived in Maryville, TN for the past 3 ½ years and worked as a server at Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, TN.
Zachary enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with his friends and family. He loved music, going to the Great Smokey Mountains, making people laugh and putting a smile on their faces.
Zachary is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Colonel J. Caskey and Barbara Caskey. He is survived by his parents, Tanya and Wade Caskey; brother, Jared Caskey; sister, Sydney Caskey; aunt, Angela "GiGi" Pugh; grandparents, Bobby "Papaw" Pugh and Judy "JuJu" Pugh; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services celebrating Zachary will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Sales officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chase Preston, Mel Swedburg, Mike Vandenboom, Sam Rivera, Randy Dosier, and Codie Smith.
The family would like to thank his extended family in Tennesse at Texas Roadhouse, Cornerstone, and Baby Ray's. Thank you all for loving and caring from him while he was away from home. Zachary loved each and every one of you!
You many offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
.