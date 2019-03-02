Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
For more information about
Zettie Herring
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zettie Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zettie Bell Herring


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zettie Bell Herring Obituary
Zettie Bell Herring

Bossier City - Zettie Bell Herring, also known as Moma, Mom, Mammaw, Meme, and Great Meme, lost her fight to pancreatic cancer. She knew where she was going and was ready to make the "trip of her life". We will miss her dearly and remember her always. Heaven gained a precious jewel the morning of Feb. 28, 2019.

Zettie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister and 7 brothers. Zettie leaves behind her 4 children and their spouses: Sherry and Gary Chandler, Mary and Burney Lummus, Ruben E. and Cindy Herring, and Darlene and Dave Wallette, her sister, Louise Daubner, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care.

Services will be at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA on Sunday, March 3rd. Visitation will be 1-3 PM and services beginning at 3 PM.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now