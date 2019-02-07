SIDNEY — Thelma G. Baseore, 84, of Sidney, passed from our loving arms to the arms of her Savior and Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 12:25 p.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney.

She was born on July 7, 1934, in Fonde, Kentucky, to the late Arthur and Hassie (Flowers) McKinney. On Aug. 4, 1979, she married Robert L. Baseore, who preceded her in death on July 29, 1997.

Left to mourn her passing, but continuing to celebrate her life are her four children, Ken (Jeanie Boerger) Gaylor, Darlene Ferguson, Bobbie Jo (Dave) Stewart and David (Mitzi) Gaylor; her six grandchildren, Brandon (Alicia) Ferguson, Mandy (Nathan) Acker, Wm. Jared Stewart, Aubrey (Joey) Stutz, Abigail (Britton) Morris, Brady Gaylor and seven great-grandchildren, Kealsey Ferguson, Henry Acker, Haiden Stewart, Leia, Lincoln and Alba Stutz and Emilene Morris.

She is also survived by three sisters, Helen Huffman, of Dayton, Yvonne (Tom) Payne and Shirley (David) Rhee, all of Sidney; one sister-in-law, Paulette McKinney, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three brothers, Earl (Thelma) McKinney, of Sandusky, Delbert (Maryann) McKinney, of Dayton, and Don (Diane) McKinney, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Bill and Carlos McKinney, one sister, Vivian Cobb, and one son-in-law, Michael Ferguson.

Thelma worked her way up to a managerial position for the original Frisch's in Sidney from 1960-1972 then worked as an assistant manager for the Shelby House from 1972-1979. Thelma lived her life by always showing her great love for her family, friends, faith and her church. She was a member of the Sidney Baptist Church and very active serving as Lead Coordinator of Funeral Dinners, member of WMU, Nursing Home Ministry, mentor for the younger women of the church, official penny counter for the preschool class for VBS, sent personal cards to those who were sick or she missed seeing in church and most importantly, she was a steadfast prayer warrior!

She had a special heart full of love for all children and they knew her purse always had fruit snacks for them! Thelma was a loving wife, beautiful, devoted and strong mother and grandmother and devout Christian. When meeting her you were always greeted with a hug and parted with her gentle and heart-felt words of "God Bless You, Honey." May we all carry on her sweet spirit, kindness and love for others.

Both the visitation and funeral will be held at Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., Sidney. The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m.

The funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor John Butts and her nephew, Pastor Randall McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

Memorials may be made to Sidney Baptist Church (MEMO: Vacation Bible School) or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County in memory of Thelma G. Baseore.

