FORT LORAMIE — "Sis" Mary Lou (Ernst) Goubeaux, age 94, of North Main Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, at the Landings of Sidney in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 12, 1924, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Aloysius and Louise (Inderrieden) Ernst. On April 8, 1944, in Phoebus, Virginia, Sis married Leo F. Goubeaux who preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2011.

Surviving are six children, De Dee and Ken Meyer, of The Villages, Florida, Chuck Goubeaux, of Fort Loramie, Kevin and Deb Goubeaux, of Fort Loramie, Brenda and Mike Harris, of Alpharetta, Georgia, Doug and Amy Goubeaux, of Fort Loramie, and Joyce and Larry Tebbe, of Covington; 14 grandchildren, Jannelle Riguez, Greg and Keri Meyer, Jason and Kelly Meyer, Brian and Jill Goubeaux, Christopher and Jennifer Goubeaux, Renee and Jason Grieshop, Scott and Tracy Goubeaux, Jesse Harris, Rachael Harris, Hana Goubeaux, Abby Goubeaux, Jordan and Peggy Tebbe, Chelsea and Jeremy Gilliam and Tyler Tebbe, along with 23 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Ernst, of Sidney, and Ruth Larger, of Kettering.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Thomas Ernst and Katie Brechbill, as well as seven brothers and sisters in-law.

Sis was a 1942 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She retired in 1988 from G & W Tool & Die where she had been employed 20 years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. An avid sports fan, Sis followed Reds baseball, UD basketball and Ohio State everything. She also enjoyed Tuesday night ladies bowling league at Community Lanes as well as various card clubs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or charities of donor's choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.