SIDNEY — Mary Alice (March) Leonard passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at age 78.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1941 ,in Quincy, Ohio to Robert and Ethel (Richwine) March.

Mary was a graduate of Sidney High School in 1959. Mary worked for the Shelby County Auditor's Office and Health Department as a bookkeeper for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends and family and after retirement she enjoyed spending her winters in Lake Placid, Florida.

She was married to Charles Edward Leonard for 48 years before his passing in 2008.

Mary is survived by her children, Angie (Bill) Mentges, Cheryl Schaffner and Nicole (Tory) Hearn; seven grandchildren, Brandon and Madison Schaffner, Shelbie Anderson, Kendall and Tessa Frantom, and Kaden and Kellan Hearn; brother, Francis (Butch) March; and sister-in-law, Cindy.

A celebration of life will be held on March 31, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sidney Moose lodge, 1200 N. Broadway Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

Donations may be made to Wilson Health Hospice Care in lieu of flowers.

The family wishes to thank all of their friends for their love and support and a special thanks to all her caregivers.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.