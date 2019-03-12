SIDNEY — Francis "Jerry" Schaffner, age 73, of Sidney, passed away March 11, 2019, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

Jerry was born July 24, 1945, in Sidney, to the late Forest and Wilma (Pellman) Schaffner. On June 20, 1964, he married the former Patricia Russell. She passed on May 29, 2017

Jerry is survived by his children, Brian and Patty Schaffner, Kevin Schaffner, Jason and Tracey Schaffner, all of Sidney; grandchildren, Brandon and Madison Schaffner; sister, Cyndi and Robert Barhorst, of Fort Loramie; and brother, Steven and Deb Schaffner, of Ottawa.

Jerry was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2018 and was Ohio Fair Secretary of the Year in 2013. He was Shelby County Fair Secretary for 32 years. He was a 1963 graduate of Houston High School. He worked at Sidney Tire for over 56 years.

He enjoyed going to the fair and visiting with all the vendors and fairgoers. He also was a fairgoer himself, trying to visit all the county fairs the state had to offer. He was kind, gentle and always wore a smile. He never knew a stranger.

Even though he had no hobbies, serving the public is what he enjoyed the most. From telling stories to all his customers at the tire shop, to walking and talking to everyone he knew and didn't know at the fairgrounds.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Beige building located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds located in Sidney, Ohio, with Pastor Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, from 3 to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin United Methodist Church and or The Shelby County Junior Fair Board in Jerry's memory.