Abby Gourley (1961 - 2019)
Obituary
ELLSWORTH, Kan. — Abby Lynn Gourley, 58, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Ellsworth, Kansas.

She was born Feb. 1, 1961, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, to Raymond A. and Majol L. (Pollom) Thompson.

Abby married David Gourley in Phillipsburg on Sept. 1, 1984. She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kansas State University and was an elementary school teacher. She was active with fundraising at her local humane societies.

Abby is survived by her husband, David Gourley; her beloved cat, Snyder; and sisters, Amy Gibbs (Randy) and Betsy Goff (Rod).

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Abby had chosen cremation. Services will be planned at a later date.

Per Abby's wishes, memorials can be made to your local humane society. Sympathy cards can be sent in c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
