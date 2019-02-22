SIDNEY — Ada Ruth Groves, age 88 of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 4, 1930, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Jerry Sweigart and Anna (Spicer) Sweigart. She married the love of her life, Harry Groves Sr. on Dec. 13, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1984.

Ada is survived by children, Harry Groves Jr., of Sidney, and Trish (Phil) Schulze, of Sidney; sisters, Bertha Drees, of Dayton, and Vonda Smith, of Sidney; grandchildren, Philip (Erin) Groves and Patrick Groves; and six great-grandchildren, Preston Groves, Carleigh Groves, McKinley Groves, Morgan Groves, Kennedy Groves and Lincoln Groves.

She was preceded in death by son, Harlan Groves, daughter-in-law, Judy Harvey Groves, and daughter, Jennifer Marie Groves.

Ada was a member of Pasco United Methodist Church. She retired after many years of faithful service at Sidney Daily News and Amos Press. She loved going to Fairlawn sporting events and watching horse races with her grandsons. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and touched the lives of many people around her.

Family and friends may call Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Services will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nitos Dobles officiating. Interment will follow at Plattsville Cemetery.

The Groves family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wilson Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfunearlhome.com.