PIQUA – Adaline Rose Frey, 4-month-old infant daughter of Justin and Tiffanie Lynn (Mizer) Frey, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the church. The family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.