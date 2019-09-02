SIDNEY – Addie R. Knief, age 75, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2019.

She was born July 9, 1944, in Denver, Colorado, to the late Alvin Rostorfer Sr. and Dorothy (Muse) Rostorfer.

To cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jack Knief; children Philip (Eileen) Knief, James (Marilyn) Knief, Scot Knief; two grandchildren Jeffrey Knief, Allen Knief; and two brothers Alvin (Bud) Rostorfer Jr., of Phoenix City, Alabama, Fred (Jane) Rostorfer, of Wasilla, Alaska.

Addie was of the Christian faith. She was an avid reader and an expert with needle point, sewing, and embroidering. She loved playing bingo, working in her flower garden as well as helping her neighbors with their gardens, fishing, and loved coloring. She lived for the moments she had with her family and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. The Rev. Harold McKnight will officiate services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Rea Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care and The Pavilion in Addie's memory.

Arrangements for the Knief family is in the care of Adams Funeral Home.

