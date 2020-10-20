1/2
Adolph J. "Sonny" Meyer
1934 - 2020
NEWPORT — Adolph J. "Sonny" Meyer age 86 of Newport, Ohio died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 17, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Julius J. & Louise F. (Fiely) Meyer. He married Joan Utz on August 3, 1957 in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie, Ohio. She survives in Newport.

He is also survived by children: Michael Meyer, Newport, Walter & Kathy Meyer, Newport, Jean & Kevin Borchers, Russia, Janet & Mike Siegel, Fort Loramie, daughter-in-law Tammy & Tony Heitbrink, Minster , 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister Shirley & Harold Balster, St Henry, in-laws: Charlene Meyer, Newport, Linda Meyer, New Bremen, Rita Utz, Fort Loramie and Betty Bayne, Sidney. He was preceded in death by sons: Dale Meyer, Donald Meyer, siblings: Marilyn & Joe Caprara, Clifford Meyer, Robert Meyer, Charlene & Bob Boerger, William Meyer, Delbert Meyer, in-laws, James & JoAnn Utz, Michael Utz and Mary Jean Utz.

Sonny was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Newport, where he was also a lector, choir member and the Men's Sodality. He was veteran of the US Army during the Korean War and a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Versailles, Catholic War Veterans, Sidney, Rotary Club and the Fort Loramie Athletic Boosters. He was the founder of Meyers Garage in March of 1964 and reactivated the Newport Sportsman's Club, provided support for the Coonskin Cap Brigade, Ducks Unlimited & Wilson Hospice. He was also instrumental in establishing the relationship between the Newport Sportsman's Club and Country Concert. Sonny was a Cynthian Twp Trustee and a past Shelby County Commissioner for 2 terms from 1985 to 1993. Sonny was an avid trapshooter and a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association and the 16 yard Class A State Champion in 1992 and the 23 yard Handicap State Champion in 1992.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Newport. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia from 3 to 8 PM on Thursday, October 22 and from 9 to 10 AM on Friday. Visitors will be asked to follow CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to Wilson Hospice or charity of donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
OCT
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
OCT
23
Burial
Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
937-526-4200
October 20, 2020
Mike, Wally, Jean and all of your family' May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will be keeping you all in my thoughts.
Doug Hixson
Acquaintance
