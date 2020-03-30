QUINCY — Agnes Alberta Carter, age 76, of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 25, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born April 15, 1943, in Bellefontaine to the late George Pequignot and Irma (Evans) Pequignot. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Carter on June 3, 2017, and a sister, Helen Detwiler.

Agnes is survived by children, Kevin (Ann) Carter, of Cincinnati, Patrick (Wendy) Carter, of Botkins, and Stacy (Denielle) Carter, of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Michael, Noah, Andrew, Daniel, Kierstin, Kayla and Bryce. Also surviving are siblings, George (Sharon) Pequignot, of DeGraff, Shirley Cornely, of Worthington, and Bill Pequignot, of Russells Point.

Agnes was a member of the Rum Creek Methodist Church. She was retired from Cenveo Corporation. She enjoyed quilting, and having lunch on Thursday's with her friends from DeGraff, and attending her grandkids sporting events. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Luzader officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County in Agnes' memory.

