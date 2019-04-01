NEW BREMEN — Agnes M. (Borchers) Winner, age 93, formerly of state Route 705, Osgood, died Sunday March 31. 2019 ,at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen, Ohio.

She was born May 3, 1925, in Fort Loramie to the late John and Anna (Schlater) Borchers. She married Vernon M. Winner on June 16, 1948, in Fort Loramie. He died April 4, 2011.

She is survived by sons, Jay and Ginny Winner and Mark and Lori Winner, all of New Bremen; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jim Gledhill, Derek Winner and fiancé Megan Findley, Brett and Elisabeth Winner and Stephanie and Trent Rahe; one great-grandaughter, Elsie Rahe; and in-laws, Lou Borchers, Sam Doseck, Elsie Winner, Urban and Connie Winner, Tom and Henrietta Winner, Ken and Bev Winner and Karen and Ron Schwieterman.

She is preceded in death by a son, Craig; siblings, Martha and Gilbert Hilgefort, Clarence and Bernadetta Borchers, Charlotte Borchers, Anthony and Hilda Borchers, Louis and Henrietta Borchers, Herbert and Ann Borchers, Emma and Richard Kaiser, Mildred and Bill Barhorst, Leona and Jim Steineman, Helen and Cy Barga, John Borchers, Albert Borchers and Mary Lou and Homer Bornhorst; and in-laws, Ralph Winner and Babe Winner.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, was a CCD teacher for 12 years, the church choir for 13 years, and Osgood American Legion Auxiliary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with the Rev. David Zink celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.

In Lieu of gifts the family requests memorials to Wilson Hospice.

