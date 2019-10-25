ANNA — Alan Jay Locker, 62, of Anna, passed away at 6:27 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1957, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of the late Dale Leroy Locker, and LaDonna (Limbert) Locker, who survives.

Alan is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Rose) Locker; children, Adam and Andrea Locker; grandchildren, Dustin, Morgan, Gage, Gracie and Gabe; siblings, Kae (Steve) Merold, Randy (Janice) Locker, Eric (Brenda) Locker and Aaron (Kathy) Locker; sister-in-law, Barb (Kim) Laughlin; 12 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother, Dale "Buzz" Locker II, and nephew, Justin Forwerck.

Alan was retired from a career as a long distance truck driver. He was a member of Botkins United Methodist Church. Alan was an avid fisherman, drummer, and enjoyed time spent outdoors camping, boating and gardening. He was a modern day MacGyver and could fix just about anything. Alan loved his family and will be greatly missed by them all.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anna United Methodist Church, with Pastor Randy Locker and Pastor Kae Merold officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to Botkins United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to Alan's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.