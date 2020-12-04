WAPAKONETA — Albin P. "Al" Steinke, 88, of Wapakoneta, died 12:49 p.m., Wed. Dec. 2, 2020, at the Cridersville Health Care Center. He was born March 9, 1932, in Auglaize Co., OH, the son of Ferdinand & Cecelia (Frankenburg) Steinke, who preceded him in death.

On June 30, 1954, he married Pauline "Polly" Schaub, and she died Dec. 19, 2001. Survivors include, 4 children, Susan (Randy) Baber, Wapakoneta, Steven (Deanna) Steinke, Wapakoneta, Lisa (Jim) Kreitzer, Maui, HI, Jill (Chris) Keith, Wapakoneta, 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 2 siblings, Virgina Burden, Botkins, Fredonia Staley, Sidney,

Al was preceded in death by 3 sons, Daniel, David, & Scott, 2 grandchildren, Brandon & Kristi, 1 great grand child, Levi, and siblings, Leo, Eugene, Donald, Martha, Dolores, and infants, Nester & Marie.

Al was the owner -operator of Steinke Concrete from 1981 to 1996. Prior to that, he had worked for 31 years at Stinebaugh Construction, Wapakoneta. A 1950 graduate of Botkins High school, Al was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg. He was also a member of the K of C #1272 since 1951.

A private family funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Mon. Dec. 7, 2020, at the St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page. Burial will follow at the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.