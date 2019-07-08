SIDNEY — Alfred N. Gehret, age 89, of Russell Road/Landings of Sidney, formerly of McCartyville, passed away of natural causes Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at the Hospice of Miami County in-patient unit in Troy, Ohio.

He was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret. On June 15, 1955, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville, Alfred married Rose G. (Albers) Gehret, who survives.

Also surviving are 10 of 11 children, Carol and Larry Holmes, of Greenville, Nicholas (deceased) and Joyce Gehret, of Anna, Martha and Chuck Hoying, of Kettering, Lucy and Don Post, of Anna, Bill and Lisa Gehret, of Anna, Dale Gehret, of Anna, Barb and Dean Sollmann, of Miamisburg, Sue and Jim Gurski, of Cincinnati, John Gehret, of Celina, Greg and Erika Gehret, of Kettering, and Tim and Beth Gehret, of Anna; 32 of 36 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Paul and Bernice Gehret, of North Star, Urban and Irene Gehret, of Frenchtown, Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp, of New Bremen, Edward and Mary Lee Gehret, of Willowdell, Cyril Gehret, of Osgood, and Mary Ann and John Kuether, of Egypt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances Gehret, of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann and Louis Grieshop, of Versailles, Eva Gehret, of Willowdell, Madonna Gehret, of Versailles, Regina and Arthur Fischer, of St. Henry, David Heitkamp, of St. Henry, Aloys Albers, of Anna, Vernon Albers, of Anna, Joanne Bills, of St. Marys, Henry and Bernice Albers, of Anna, Marvin and Rosie Albers, of Anna, Mary Winner, of Osgood, Theresa Albers, of Sidney, John and Sherri Albers, of Georgetown, Texas, and Leonard and Lou Ann Albers, of Anna; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Mildred Bensman, Lawrence, Vernon, Joseph and Anthony Gehret as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Virgil Bensman, Margie Gehret, Rita and Robert Hilgefort, Teckla Heitkamp, Connie Albers, Cyril Bills and Fred Winner.

Mr. Gehret served in the US Army National Guard during the Korean War. He retired in 1992 from the Minster Machine Co. and had also been engaged in farming all of his working life. Alfred was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and had been an adult Mass server. He also belonged to the McCartyville Knights of Columbus/past officer, Anna American Legion Post 446/past commander, the Minster Machine 25 Year Club and Shelby County Agriculture Society.

He served several years on the Shelby County Fair Board and had also been a foster parent. Al was musically inclined. He played the fiddle, mandolin and harmonica by ear. He also enjoyed calling square dances. He cherished any opportunity to play music with his siblings and would often entertain nursing home residents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with the Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at the church gathering room.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County, the Sacred Heart rectory renovation fund or .

