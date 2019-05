WAPAKONETA — Alfred C. Hollenbacher, 78, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.