MINSTER — Alfred M. Larger, age 89, of Minster, Ohio, died at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Versailles Health Care.

He was born on May 5, 1929, in Fort Loramie to the late Edward and Mary (Sturwold) Larger. He married Marjorie C. Woehrmyer on April 12, 1950, in Minster, Ohio, and she survives in Minster.

He is also survived children, Bonnie and Gary McCourt, Waterville, Ohio, Sharon and Tim Ernst, Fort Loramie, Cindy and Dick Goubeaux, Russia, Rick and Cindy Larger, Fort Loramie, Kathy and Larry Vukovic, Tipp City, and Scott and Kelly Larger, Jacksonville, Florida; 15 grandchildren;24 great-grandchildren; in-law,s Vera Woehrmyer, Minster, and Tom and Irene Woehrmyer, Minster.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer and Hilda Larger, Herb and Eileen Larger, Aloy and Marcella Larger, Norbert and Lorena Larger, and Hilda and Robert Glynn, and in-law, Mel Woehrmyer.

Al was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and Minster FOE 1391. He retired from Minster Machine where he was able to see the world traveling for them. He was also a lifelong farmer and enjoyed being on the family farm surrounded by family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Augustine Church with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 24, from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Minster Area Life Squad. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.