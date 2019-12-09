WAPAKONETA — Alfred J. Steinke, 92, of Wapakoneta, died at 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born March 13, 1927, in Fryburg, Ohio, the son of Benedict and Alma (Brown) Steinke, who preceded him in death. On June 20, 1951, he married Erma R. (Greve) Steinke, and she survives.

Other survivors include eight children, Kenneth (Cheryl) Steinke, Wapakoneta, Deborah (Ron) Huelskamp, Troy, Ohio, Ivan (Patty) Steinke, Ansonia, Ohio, Steven (Marlene) Steinke, Anna, Ohio, Marvin (Theresa) Steinke, Wapakoneta, William "Bill" Steinke, Wapakoneta, Edward Steinke, Wapakoneta, and Richard (Kim) Steinke, Wapakoneta; 21 grandchildrenl; 37 great-grandchildren; four siblings, George (Judy) Steinke, Wapakoneta, Rita (Lawrence) Tebbe, Wapakoneta, Catherine Schmerge, Botkins, and Mary Ellen Pauly, Galion, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Jane Steinke, Wapakoneta; and a brother-in-law, Norbert (Phyllis) Greve, Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Marie Steinke, two grandchildren, two brothers, Joseph (Christine) Steinke and Francis Steinke, and two brothers-in-law, George Schmerge and James Pauly.

Alfred was a life long farmer, and also worked at Unisteel, Lima for 20 years. A 1945 graduate of Blume High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. His other memberships included the K of C, Council 1272; the American Legion Post 330; the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 691; the Farm Bureau; the National Holstein Association; the Buckeye Farm Antiques; and the Maple Syrup Assn. Alfred enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and polka dancing. He also enjoyed playing ball with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and supported his grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending the junior fair judging at the county fair.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton, Ohio, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta Post 8445.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m., Thurday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.