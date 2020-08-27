1/2
Alice Brown
1966 - 2020
SIDNEY — Alice Faye Brown, 54, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on June 8, 1966, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Tom and Rebecca (Shiflett) Brown.

Alice is survived by children, Jasmine Fogt, Corey Brown, Logan Brown, Paxton Martin, Devon Brown, Skylar Brown, Seth Brown, Tessa Brown and Noah Brown; seven grandchildren; and her special group of friends.

She was preceded in death by sister, Emily Brown and grandmother, Gertrude Shiflett.

Ms. Brown spent many years as a caretaker. She was member of Holy Angel's Catholic Church in Sidney for over 20 years. Alice was well-known for her baking talents and culinary expertise, which dubbed her as a favorite for the Lehman High School football team. If she wasn't spending her time baking, Alice really enjoyed reading. Her greatest joy and biggest love in her life was her love for her children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Schmitmeyer officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Alice's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
