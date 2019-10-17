BOTKINS — Alice A. Elsass, 90, of Botkins, died 5:31 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at .

She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Edward Lewis and Clarice Easter (Miller) Taylor, who preceded her in death. On Nov. 26, 1966, she married Norman Wilson Elsass, who died March 16, 2005.

Survivors include six children, Michael Elsass, Dayton, Ohio, Bruce (Nicole) Burget, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Patrick (Shirley) Elsass, Botkins, Diana Burget Doseck, Huber Heights, Ohio, Robert Burget, Trent Woods, North Carolina, and Renee (Todd) Theodore, Delaware, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild,

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Ira "Pete" Taylor, and a sister, June Barlett Thomas.

A homemaker, Alice also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and attended Edison State University, Piqua, Ohio. She was a member of Botkins United Methodist Church. Her other memberships included the Botkins Area Community Club, First Families of Allen County and Ohio, and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Alice also worked with the Shelby County Board of Elections. She enjoyed crafting, genealogy, playing euchre, and in her younger years, bowling.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Botkins United Methodist Church, with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford Cemetery, near Spencerville, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route. 501), Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Botkins United Methodist Church or .

