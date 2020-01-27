NEW BREMEN — Alice R. Gossette, age 63, of New Bremen, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 9:50 p.m. at her residence.

She was born on July 27, 1956, in St. Marys, the daughter of the late Conrad C. and Esther V. (Poeppelman) Hoelscher. On Sept. 18, 1981, she married David L. Gossette, and he survives in New Bremen.

Also surviving are her children, Ken Gossette, of Springfield, Ohio, and Brianne (Adam) Berger, of Maumee, Ohio; her grandchildren, Ryker and Nora Berger; her brothers, Dave (Sandy) Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, Steve (Carolyn) Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, and Conrad (Cindy) Hoelscher, of Versailles; her in-laws, Ann (Bernd) Graf, of San Jose, California, Susan (Tom) Rengers, of New Bremen, and Mike (Sandy) Gossette, of Reno, Nevada.

Along with her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a son, Zachery Gossette, a brother Kenneth Hoelscher, and brother in-laws, Fred and Tommy Gossette.

Alice was a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, and was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. For many years she worked at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, and later was a caregiver in the home health field. She enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family and friends, but Alice's true passion was knitting and crocheting. She loved the artistry that went into the various designs, and spent countless hours making blankets, hats, scarves and shawls. She was an avid reader of Knitting Designs and even taught classes for others to learn the craft, and she operated the former Thankful Ewe store in New Bremen. Alice will be remembered as a very caring lady who loved her family to the fullest.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen with the Rev. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. Inurnment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan, 29, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and also at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Friday Jan. 31, 2020.

Condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.