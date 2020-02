PIQUA — Alice Nannette Keels, age 82, of Piqua, OH passed away on February 17, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Dayton, OH. Nannette was born in Piqua, OH on February 3, 1938 to the late Bernard Reed and Flora Benson. She is preceded in death by one brother, William Benson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.