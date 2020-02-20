MARIA STEIN — Alice R. Pohlman, age 99, of Maria Stein, Ohio, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

She was born Jan. 5, 1921, in Willowdell, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Rose (Koesters) Meyer. She married Albert H. Pohlman on Oct. 15, 1942, at St. Peter and Paul Church, Newport, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 1996.

She is survived by children, Rosie Wermert, Sidney, Joann and Gene Epperly, Versailles, Joseph and Diane Pohlman, Cassella, Kathy and Gary Schwieterman, Celina, Leroy and Paulette Pohlman, Maria Stein, Martha and Ted Moorman, Coldwater, Marilyn Broerman, Pontiac, Illinois, John and Nancy Pohlman, Maria Stein, Cindy and Marvin Bruns, St. Henry, and Diana and Brian Sprague, New Bremen; 25 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Carl Wermert, three grandchildren, Chris Wermert, Curt Wermert and Nicole Pohlman, brothers and sisters, Sister Anna Meyer, C.PP.S., Mary Meyer, Albert and Josephine Meyer, Lawrence and Lauretta Meyer, Joseph and Rose Meyer, Clara and Norbert DeLoye, Emma Meyer, Edward and Margaret Meyer, Urban and Vera Meyer, and Wilfred and Mary Meyer.

Alice was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, St. Anne's Ladies Sodality and the Knights of St. John Auxiliary. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Council. Alice enjoyed sewing, crafts, Bingo and playing cards. She had a special love for animals.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Precious Blood Church, Chickasaw, with the Rev. Tom Brenberger, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Maria Stein.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Briarwood Village Activity Fund.

