SIDNEY — Allen Michael Chambers, AKA Boogie, 19, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 25, 2000, in Troy, Ohio, the son of Michael and Jacqueline (Hageman) Chambers who reside in Sidney.

Allen is also survived by his sister, Whitney (Evan) Goubeaux; paternal grandparents, Michael (Joyce) Chambers; maternal grandparents, Mark (Sue) Hageman; aunts and uncles, Megan (Scott) Bell, Marty Chambers, Matt Chambers and Rick (Angie) Hageman; numerous cousins and one niece.

He was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Ethal Anderson; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Hageman; and his uncle, Randy Hageman.

Allen enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, getting tattoos and being on his computer. He also enjoyed listening to music and watching movies. Allen took part in various hobbies including four wheeling, hunting, fishing and target shooting. He also liked to occasionally help his grandfather work on his farm. He is greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

A private service will be held for Allen, with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. His final resting place will be at Plattsville Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to Allen's at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.