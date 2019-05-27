SIDNEY — Allen Carl Kuck, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:10 p.m., at the Pavilion in Sidney, surrounded by his loving family.

Allen was born on July 10, 1933, the son of Florence and Hattie (Schneider) Kuck, who have preceded him in death. He was previously married to Janet Kuck, and they divorced, but remained close friends. She survives in Quincy.

He was a graduate of the class of 1952 at New Knoxville High School. Allen was retired from Copeland Corp. after 33 years. He loved to travel, but often did so without a map in hopes of exploring an unknown place. Allen had a strong faith and a love of Jesus. He enjoyed singing hymns with his friends and family. He also was a farmer most of his life and enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Bruce (Wilma) Kuck, Brian Kuck, Beth (Dan) Queener, Brent Kuck, Ben Kuck, Bea Gordon, Barney Kuck, and Barbara (Don Tangeman) Kuck.

His siblings are, Homer (Annabelle) Kuck, deceased, Wilhelmina (Carl) Schrolucke, deceased, John (Freda) Kuck, deceased, Norma (Paul) Henschen, deceased, Edna (Charlie) Vornholt, deceased, Ralph (Carol) Kuck, deceased, Lloyd (Annette) Kuck, and Darrel (Mary) Kuck. He had five grandchildren, Crystal (Todd) Caudill, Matt Gordon, Sarah (Chris) Huelskamp, Brian Queener and Dana Queener, and four great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

A service will immediately follow the visitation, at 2 p.m., officiated by Irving Ross.

Burial of Allen's cremated remains will be at a future date at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Allen's name to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is taking care of the Kuck family. If you'd like to express online condolences, visit www.salmmcgillandtangemanfh.com.