MAPLEWOOD — Alma E. (VanHorn) Freistuhler, 76, of Maplewood passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. at Wilson Health.

She was born on May 9, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Rachel (Small) VanHorn. On June 10, 1960, Alma married Jack Freistuhler, who survives.

She is survived by three children, Chelly (Mike) Williamson, of Maplewood, Rob (Angie) Freistuhler, of Sidney and Ryan (Archie) Freistuhler, of Sidney; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Larry VanHorn, of Sidney, Mike VanHorn, of Sidney, and Missy Gantner, of Columbus.

Alma was preceded in death by brother, Steven VanHorn.

Mrs. Freistuhler retired after 18 years as a receptionist at Dermatology Physicians in Sidney. Alama enjoyed crocheting, sewing and crossword puzzles. She loved traveling with her husband, going to Hawaii with her girls and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Connection Point Church of God.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Alan Leach officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Connection Point Church of God in Alma's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Freistuhler family at our website, www.cromesfh.com