MINSTER — Alvera Eilerman, age 84, of Minster, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Heritage Manor, Minster.

She was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Minster Ohio, to the late Ray and Erma (Zumberg) Winner. She married Vernon Eilerman on Sept. 28, 1968, and he survives in Minster.

She also survived by sister-in-laws, Marie Eilerman and Evelyn Eilerman, both of Fort Loramie, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by in-laws, Louetta and Ray Pleiman, Adolph and Verona Eilerman, Albert and Marie Eilerman, Paul and Vic Eilerman, Teckala and Urban Bergman, Verona and Ben Schemmel, Mary and Lawrence Kuether, Bertha and Harold Wenning, John Eilerman, infant Alfred Eilerman and Anthony Eilerman.

Vera was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and a caring administrator of the church. She was also a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary and a volunteer at Heritage Manor. Vera worked in the office at Stamco and enjoyed studying genealogy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grand Lake Hospice and "Blessed From Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church.

