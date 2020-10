PIQUA — Alvin R. Fankhauser, 101, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in his home.

A graveside service to honor his life will begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Combined Honor Guard. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.