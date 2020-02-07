ANNA – Alvina Grace Brandt, of Anna, Ohio, blessed those who knew her for 99 years, 8 months, and 6 days. She passed peacefully at The Gardens in Wapakoneta, where she had lived the last three years.

She was born on June 1, 1920, in Anna, the daughter of the late Jacob William and Emma (Zwiebel) Heiland. On Oct. 16, 1943, she married Donald Robert Brandt, and they were married 66 years before his passing in 2010 at the age of 90.

Surviving her is a son, Jim (Jill) Brandt, of Anna, Ohio, and her grandchildren, Julie Baumer, of Hilliard, Ohio, Jenni (Kevin) Shoffner, of Anna, Ohio, Jason (Cheri) Brandt, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Melissa (Ken) Nelson, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Ryan (Laura) Brandt, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Also surviving are her 10 great-grandchildren, Madison and Ross Baumer, Avery and Carson Shoffner, Landon and Ethan Brandt, Emily and Claire Nelson and Ryder and Miles Brandt.

Along with her parents and husband, Alvina was preceded in death by her sons Ron Brandt and Jon Brandt, a great-grandson, Griffin Lucas Brandt, and she also was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters, Roy, Clarence and Wilbur Heiland, Norma Reed, Lura Kantner, Donna Short, Hilda Nance and Julia Biddle.

Alvina was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, Ohio. She had been a 4-H adviser, a Sunday school teacher, a member of Shelby County Farm Bureau, and the Eastern Stars. She was a 1938 graduate of Anna School where she attended classes in the army barracks and churches due to the 1937 earthquake.

Her entire married life was spent on their farm in Kettlersville, Ohio. She also worked at Westinghouse in Lima during World War II, and retired from Provico in Kettlersville after 25 years of service.

She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, reading, knitting and making quilts. She made quilts for all her grandchildren and knitted baby blankets for all great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going to Wendy's after church service and visiting with her friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, with Rev. David Eidson officiating. Interment will follow in the Willow Grove Cemetery near New Bremen.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Alvina can be made to the St. Jacob Lutheran Church or to the Van Buren Township Fire Department.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.